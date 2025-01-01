Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finalise divorce

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have finalised their divorce.

The couple's marriage is officially over, 20 weeks after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce on 20 August 2024.

Court documents obtained by People magazine show the former couple are both single again.

The pair did not have a prenup, and both have agreed to walk away with what they earned individually while married, according to reports from TMZ.

They have reportedly also reached a confidential agreement on their $61 million (£48.74 million) Beverly Hills home that is currently on the market.

During their two years of marriage, they collaborated on the movie Unstoppable, but Jennifer also worked on the album and movie of the same name This Is Me... Now, as well as films Atlas, The Mother, Shotgun Wedding, and Marry Me.

Ben formed a production company, Artists Equity with his best friend Matt Damon, and made Air, The Instigators, Small Things Like These, and The Accountant 2.

The couple reunited in 2021 after breaking off their first engagement in 2004. They married in a small Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022 before having a bigger wedding in August of that year, at Ben's estate in Georgia.

In December, Jennifer referred obliquely to their split in a video clip she included in an Instagram recap of her year.

"I am very proud of how I handle all the things. All the things," she said. "In my low moments, I've learned to just feel the feelings and then let them go."