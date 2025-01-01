Jesse Eisenberg no longer makes New Year resolutions after food poisoning fail

Jesse Eisenberg no longer makes New Year resolutions after an attempt to stop eating meat backfired spectacularly.

During the latest episode of the Table Manners podcast, hosts Jessie and Lennie Ware asked the actor-director whether he would consider adopting a vegetarian or plant-based diet again like the rest of his family members.

In response, Jesse recalled how he once committed himself to not eating meat but couldn't even last a week.

"About 10 years ago, I had started eating meat again. On New Year's Eve, I was hanging out with this family and this little kid, and the kid was eating chicken and kind of just like, you know, throwing it on the ground," he recounted. "I remember thinking, 'My God, I should never eat meat again. That's just being wasted and everything.'"

But three days later, Jesse was about to board a flight for the U.K. when he decided to order a burger from restaurant chain Shake Shack at the airport.

"I never ate Shake Shack in my life. And I was like, 'You know this would be my last meat.' So I went in and got a Shake Shack burger and I ate it there. And then, on the plane, which was going to England, I got sicker than I've ever gotten in my entire existence," the 41-year-old continued. "I spent the aeroplane ride in the bathroom, and then when I got to customs at Heathrow, I got to (the officer and) I gave him my passport."

"And I, excuse me, but I threw up everywhere on the desk... I couldn't stop. And luckily, the guy knew me from the movies because otherwise I think maybe I would be banned from the country for illness," he sighed.

And despite the situation, Jesse wasn't tempted to go vegan.

"I just remember thinking, 'I made the New Year's resolution three days before I ate this meat and I broke it three days in and I got punished for it,'" he shared. "And so, I just thought, 'Let me not make these resolutions because I'm going to break them.'"

Jesse is currently promoting his new movie, A Real Pain.