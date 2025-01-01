Adrien Brody denies he was 'banned' from Saturday Night Live

Adrien Brody has addressed claims suggesting he was "banned" from Saturday Night Live (SNL) for putting on a controversial Jamaican accent.

During the May 2003 episode of the sketch show, the Oscar-winning actor donned a dreadlock wig and spoke in an exaggerated voice as he introduced musical guest, Sean Paul.

Brody's seemingly improvised "ya mon" introduction also veered from the programme's traditional format.

Asked about rumours that he had been "banned" from appearing on the long-running series again during a recent interview for Vulture, The Brutalist star insisted he had never received a formal ban.

"But I also have never been invited back on," he responded. "So, I don't know what to tell you."

Brody went on to explain that the bit was his idea, though he had done it during the dress rehearsal and the costume team had provided the outfit.

"I think Lorne (Michaels, SNL creator) wasn't happy with me embellishing a bit, but they allowed me to," the 51-year-old continued. "I thought that was a safe space to do that, weirdly."

In addition, Brody recalled how he had recently won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in The Pianist, and he offered the SNL writing team plenty of ideas during pitching sessions.

"They were all literally agape from me pitching," he recounted.

The New York-born actor is currently receiving awards buzz for his performance in the epic drama The Brutalist, for which he won a Golden Globe on Sunday.

Representatives for SNL have not yet responded to Brody's comments.