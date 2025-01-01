Sebastian Stan says Marvel's Thunderbolts* is like The Breakfast Club

Sebastian Stan says upcoming Marvel movie 'Thunderbolts*' has similarities to 'The Breakfast Club'.

The 42-year-old actor – who won the Golden Globe to Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Film at the 82nd Golden Globes for 'A Different Man' – will be reprising his role as James 'Bucky' Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier, in the upcoming MCU blockbuster, and has now hinted 'Thunderbolts*' will lean on the theme of "misfits" from John Hughes' beloved 1985 coming of age comedy-drama.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Stan shared: "I think this movie is very singular and will stand on its own. I know these are bold words, but there’s no other Marvel group that you can kind of compare us to, it’s its own thing.

"It's like 'The Breakfast Club', that’s the best way of describing it. A pair of misfits that hopefully don’t kill each other."

Stan's 'Thunderbolts*' sentiment echoes previous comments from his co-star Wyatt Russell.

Russell - who will be playing John Walker, aka US Agent – who said the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe project would be far from "straightforward" and insisted director Jake Schreier's film would be a different kind of superhero movie, due to the team of anti-heroes that features.

He explained to an audience in New York: "It's not a straightforward Marvel movie as you've seen in the past. I think that it's gonna be a lot of fun but I think it will be something that hopefully Marvel fans will look at and go, 'Oh OK, this is a little different, let's go hard at it.'"

While exact plot details about 'Thunderbolts*' – which will also star Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Lewis Pullman, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus – are being kept under wraps, the film will follow the team of anti-heroes as they are forced to complete a secret mission for the shady CIA operative Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Recently, Harbour – who will be playing Alexei Shostakov, aka Red Guardian in the flick - proclaimed that he had an amazing time working on the movie and "just fell in love" with the characters.

Speaking with Collider, he said: "I loved it. I don't know that I've ever had a better time on a movie. I don't know if I've ever had a better experience with a group of people creatively, either.

"Every day was creative and rich and fun, but also we weren't afraid to go to the places that scared us, and that allowed us to really live the life of these characters.

"It was so unexpected and wacky, and I just fell in love with that team. So, I think that what you'll see is, again, a real chemistry."

The 'Stranger Things' star added there had been plenty of camaraderie between himself and his co-stars on set.

He said: " Wyatt, Sebastian, Florence, Hannah, Julia, everybody ... we just really wanted to mess with each other. We really admired each other for each other's bad qualities, too.

"I think that we sort of got under the hoods of each other, as anti-heroes would do, and made each other feel things and think things that were provocative at times, and it just made the chemistry between us so strong.

"I was like, 'Wow, I love being able to be a part of this and to do this work.' I feel like you'll feel that we really are a team that doesn't want to be a team."