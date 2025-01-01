David Schwimmer shares cute tradition he has with Matt LeBlanc

David Schwimmer has revealed the endearing way that Matt LeBlanc keeps in touch with him.

Both stars found international fame by playing characters on the iconic sitcom Friends - with Schwimmer, 58, playing Ross Geller and LeBlanc, 57, playing Joey Tribbiani.

While the stars have not played the characters on-screen together since the final episode of Friends aired in 2004, the show continues to play an important part in the way they communicate with each other.

Appearing on Good Morning America on Tuesday, Schwimmer revealed, "LeBlanc and I are pretty close, even though I live in New York and he's in L.A.

"What's fun is we've got the kind of friendship where we may not talk for months, but out of nowhere, he'll send me a message with a clip from (Friends) - which, it's always funny to relive something we shot, what, 25 years ago or more?"

As well as keeping a bond between the two, the clips have reminded Schwimmer of scenes he had forgotten filming.

He explained, "He sent me something a couple of days ago that totally surprised me. I genuinely forgot what we've shot, but it's a moment where he just rips my shirt off."

While Friends ended in 2004, LeBlanc continued to play his character for two more years in the short-lived spin-off, Joey - of which Schwimmer directed two episodes.