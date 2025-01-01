Chappell Roan to perform at huge Oscars party

Chappell Roan is set to take to the stage at one of the biggest showbiz parties during the Oscars.

The 26-year-old Pink Pony Club singer will be the star performer at the 33rd annual Elton Johns AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party.

The glittering event will take place on 2 March in Hollywood - with an A-List crowd expected to attend.

Rocket Man singer John, 77, announced the news of Roan's performance slot on Tuesday - saying he is "honoured" to give her the stage.

He said in a statement, "Music has always been a force for change, uniting communities, raising awareness, and inspiring hope in the fight against AIDS.

"Today, as AIDS still claims a life every minute, that spirit fuels our mission to end the epidemic by standing against stigma and ensuring equal access to care."

The star, who is also the founder of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, added, "(Husband) David (Furnish) and I are thrilled to gather with friends and supporters once again, and we're honoured to welcome the bold and authentic Chappell Roan as this year's performer, whose artistry embodies the power of music to inspire change."

The year ahead looks set to be a busy one for Roan - who is hotly tipped to unleash her second album at some point in 2025.

Her debut, titled The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, was released in 2023 and was something of a sleeper hit - topping charts around the world a year later.