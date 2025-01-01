Elijah Wood reveals he has secretly married

Elijah Wood has revealed he has been secretly married.

The 43-year-old Lord of the Rings star has been in a relationship with Danish film producer Mette-Marie Kongsved since 2018 and they share two children together.

But now the Frodo Baggins actor has revealed he and Kongsved secretly swapped vows as he proudly referred to her as his wife in a new episode of a podcast.

Appearing on Michael Rosenbaum's Inside Of You podcast on Tuesday, the actor declared, "I'm beyond grateful for my family and my kids and my wife."

Rosenbaum, who is an actor and has appeared in Smallville and the Guardians of the Galaxy film series, also referred to Kongsved as Wood's wife during the course of the interview.

Wood and Kongsved have been notoriously private about their personal lives - with reports of their romance first emerging in 2017 but they didn't confirm the news until the following year.

Over the course of their seven-year romance, they have welcomed a three-year-old son and a 14-month-old daughter - but have not made the names of their children public.

TMZ has reported that the couple became married on New Year's Eve at a private ceremony in Sweden, with a source telling the outlet that the event was an "intimate ceremony with about 80 friends and family members."