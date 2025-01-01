Justin Baldoni's lawyer to release 'evidence' of Blake Lively's 'pattern of bullying'

Justin Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, has vowed to release "evidence" of Blake Lively's "pattern of bullying."

In the latest instalment of the legal battle, a new statement obtained by People magazine has claimed Blake Lively made threats "to take over" the movie she and Baldoni starred in together, It Ends With Us.

"It is painfully ironic that Blake Lively is accusing Justin Baldoni of weaponizing the media when her own team orchestrated this vicious attack by sending The New York Times grossly edited documents prior to even filing the complaint," the statement claims.

It continues, "We are releasing all of the evidence which will show a pattern of bullying and threats to take over the movie. None of this will come as a surprise because consistent with her past behaviour Blake Lively used other people to communicate those threats and bully her way to get whatever she wanted. We have all the receipts and more."

The statement comes after Lively, 37, filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, 40, as well as his producing partners and publicists, claiming sexual harassment and a smear campaign to tarnish her reputation.

The actress' legal team have claimed her "serious claims of sexual harassment and retaliation," lodged in December 2024, are "backed by concrete facts."

A statement read, "This is not a 'feud' arising from 'creative differences' or a 'he said/she said' situation. As alleged in Ms. Lively's complaint, and as we will prove in litigation, Wayfarer (Studios) and its associates engaged in unlawful, retaliatory astroturfing against Ms. Lively for simply trying to protect herself and others on a film set. And their response to the lawsuit has been to launch more attacks against Ms. Lively since her filing."

The statement continued, "Sexual harassment and retaliation are illegal in every workplace and in every industry."

Despite the legal battle that ensued after the filming of It Ends With Us, the movie was a box office hit, raking in $351 million (£281 million) worldwide.