Lisa Kudrow reveals she recently found a note left for her by Matthew Perry

Lisa Kudrow has told how she recently found a note left for her by Matthew Perry almost 25 years after he wrote it.

The Friends star admitted the note came as a lovely surprise, a year after Matthew's untimely death.

Speaking on the Drew Barrymore show, Lisa told how her co-star had given her the iconic cookie jar from the show in 2020 when the hit series finished.

"Matthew gave that (the cookie jar) to me at the end of our last episode," the 61-year-old said of the well-known prop.

"I had recently found the note that he had in it for me," she shared. "I hadn't opened it up or looked inside of it. But yeah, he did. He had a note in there and I forgot about it."

She reflected on the poignancy of finding the message after Matthew died, saying, "Timing is everything."

Lisa also recalled how funny it was when Matthew originally gave her the cookie jar in 2020, telling how it was a "wrap gift".

"I mean we were laughing hysterically and crying, because it was the end (of the show)," she said.

"The first thing I asked was, 'This is so nice. Did you get permission?' I mean, my car used to get searched every night when I left."

Matthew died in October 2023 of a fatal ketamine overdose. He was 54.