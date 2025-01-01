Meghan, Duchess of Sussex mourns death of dog: 'I've cried too many tears to count'

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is mourning the death of her dog.

The 43-year-old shared the news of Guy the beagle's death on her new Instagram page.

She explained that she adopted Guy in 2015, and how she's struggling to come to terms with losing him.

"In 2015, I adopted a beagle from a dog rescue in Canada," she wrote. "He had been at a kill shelter in Kentucky and given a few days to live. I swooped him up....and fell in love. They referred to him as 'the little guy' because he was so small and frail, so I named him 'Guy'. And he was the best guy any girl could have asked for."

She continued, "If you followed me on Instagram back in the day, you saw a lot of him - and on The Tig too. He was with me at Suits, when I got engaged, (and then married), when I became a mom....he was with me for everything: the quiet, the chaos, the calm, the comfort."

She revealed he was injured and that she and Prince Harry drove to see him at night when nobody was watching.

"He endured a terrible accident shortly before I moved to the UK which had him undergoing surgeries for several months and unable to leave the clinic. Doctors said he would never walk again, but Dr Noel Fitzpatrick said he could do it. H and I would drive late at night, after hours, to see Guy as he recovered in Surrey for months on end."

She finished her emotional post by telling followers that Guy makes an appearance in her upcoming Netflix show, With Love, Meghan - and that's one of the best tributes she could pay him.

"Because many of you will now see Guy in this new series, I hope you'll come to understand why I am so devastated by his loss. I think you may fall a little bit in love too."

She concluded, "I have cried too many tears to count - the type of tears that make you get in the shower with the absurd hope that the running water on your face will somehow make you not feel them, or pretend they're not there. But they are. And that's okay too."