Shogun, The Bear, The Penguin lead DGA awards TV nominations

The Directors Guild of America has revealed the nominees for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Television, Commercials and Documentary for 2024.

Shogun, The Penguin and The Bear led the TV categories with three nods each, while other notable nominees included Ripley, Disclaimer, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks and The Diplomat.

All three top TV categories of the 2025 DGA Awards - Dramatic Series, Comedy Series and Movies For Television and Limited Series - include five nominees and feature three episodes of a single programme.

Shogun is building on its impressive haul this awards season so far. The show took home four awards at the Golden Globes earlier this week, including Best Actor for its star Hiroyuki Sanada, while The Bear and The Penguin bagged one apiece.

The Guild also revealed the nominations in its documentary and commercial categories with Ali Wong: Single Lady, The Roast of Tom Brady and Saturday Night Live among the dozens of shows to make the shortlist.

The DGA is set to share its film nominees on Wednesday.

It has previously announced that Ang Lee will receive a lifetime achievement honour.

All the winners will be announced at the 77th annual DGA Awards on Saturday 8 February at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.