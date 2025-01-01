Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag lose Los Angeles home in wildfire

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag have lost their home in the massive wildfire that's currently burning on Los Angeles' westside.

TMZ has reported that their Pacific Palisades home burned to the ground on Tuesday as the huge fire ripped through the popular celebrity neighbourhood.

The family was able to safely evacuate earlier in the day, but are reported to be devastated by their loss.

Pratt and fellow reality star Montag eloped during the fourth season of reality show The Hills, in November 2008. They held a second wedding ceremony in April 2009 in Pasadena, California.

Their son Gunner Stone was born on 1 October 2017 and their second son, Ryker Pratt, on 17 November 2022.

Pratt shared a video to his Instagram Story hours before having to evacuate in which fire officials dumped water from above onto the nearby mountainside to try to contain the blaze. Spencer was standing outside his home, looking distressed as he watched the fire spread.

The fast-moving wildfire has burned through more than 1200 acres (485 hectares) and sparked mandatory evacuations.

Actor James Woods also filmed the growing inferno from his driveway.

Pacific Palisades is home to many more stars including Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Reese Witherspoon, Adam Sandler, Steve Guttenberg, and Michael Keaton.