Kevin Williamson confirms Scream 7 filming is underway

Kevin Williamson has confirmed filming is underway on 'Scream 7'.

The 59-year-old filmmaker - who wrote the original 1996 ‘Scream’ film and the second and fourth movies in the blockbuster horror franchise - is directing the upcoming seventh instalment and he has let slip that he had an "extraordinary day" on set, despite being told not to "post" online about the film.

Sharing a clapperboard on Instagram, he wrote: “I'm not supposed to post about Scream and I hope @spyglassmediagr and @paramountpics will forgive me but when you have one of the best days of your life it's really hard to keep it to yourself.

“What an extraordinary day I had working with an amazing and talented cast and crew. They brought their ‘A’ game and had my back every step of the way.”

The 'Dawson's Creek' creator went on to pay tribute to the franchise's original director, Wes Craven - who died of a brain tumour in 2015, aged 76 - and said he was "on my mind though it all".

He added: “I'm so very grateful for this opportunity and to Wes Craven who was on my mind through it all. The profound impact he has had on my life and career is endless. What a day! I can't wait for tomorrow! #scream7."

Slated for release on February 27, 2026, the hotly anticipated flick will see Neve Campbell, 51, reprise her iconic role as Sidney Prescott.

'Friends' star Courteney Cox, 60, was confirmed last month to be returning as Gale Weathers.

Anna Camp - who is known for her roles in 'True Blood' and 'Pitch Perfect' - is among the new additions to the cast.

She joins fellow newcomers Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Sam Rechner, and Isabel May, who is playing Sydney Prescott’s daughter.

Mason Gooding - who first appeared in the revival in 2022, before reprising his role as Chad Meeks-Martin in last year's 'Scream VI' - will also be back in 'Scream 7'.

Melissa Barrera had been on board to lead the film, but she was fired in November 2023 over social media posts seen as antisemitic, and shortly afterwards, her co-star Jenna Ortega dropped out due to scheduling conflicts.

Neve previously admitted she is delighted to be reuniting with filmmaker Williamson, noting it was "so satisfying" to be heard after her pay issue was resolved.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I'm super grateful that they came around on it. ['Scream VI'] just didn't feel right. I couldn't after this many decades of carrying a franchise, to feel undervalued and underpaid and to know that it wouldn't have happened to a man in that way.

"It just wouldn't make sense for me to walk on that set. So, I'm glad I stood up for myself."