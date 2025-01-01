Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler split

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler have reportedly broken up.

On Tuesday, editors at TMZ claimed the model-actress and Elvis star parted ways at the end of 2024 after dating for around three years.

However, insiders told the outlet that there's "no bad blood" between the pair and that the relationship "simply ran its course".

Representatives for Kaia and Austin have not yet commented on the report.

Break-up speculation began at the start of January after the fashion star was spotted on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with her parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber - with the Golden Globe winner notably absent from the luxury holiday.

Kaia and Austin started dating in December 2021 and attended the Met Gala together in May 2022.

She supported him throughout the press tour and 2022-2023 awards season while he promoted his depiction of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's biographical drama.

However, the Hollywood stars kept details of their romance under wraps for the duration of the relationship.

"Honestly, I feel like so few things in my life are private, and that is one of the things that I try to keep as sacred as possible," she told WSJ. Magazine in February 2024.

Previously, Kaia dated Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi for a year starting in 2020, while Austin was in a relationship with Spring Breakers actress Vanessa Hudgens from 2011 until 2019.