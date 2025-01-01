Scream 7 director Kevin Williamson celebrates start of filming

Scream 7 has begun filming.

Director Kevin Williamson celebrated the start of principal photography on Instagram by sharing a close-up picture of the clapperboard featuring the logo for the upcoming slasher movie.

"I'm not supposed to post about Scream and I hope @spyglassmediagr and @paramountpics will forgive me but when you have one of the best days of your life it's really hard to keep it to yourself," he captioned the post. "What an extraordinary day I had working with an amazing and talented cast and crew. They brought their 'A' game and had my back every step of the way. I'm so very grateful for this opportunity and to (late director) Wes Craven who was on my mind through it all. The profound impact he has had on my life and career is endless. What a day! I can't wait for tomorrow! #scream7."

Williamson kicked off the horror franchise by writing the screenplay for 1996's Scream, which was directed by Craven. The late filmmaker helmed the first four Scream films, of which Williamson wrote three.

Scream 7 marks the first movie in the franchise to be directed by the screenwriter and his first directorial outing since his 1999 debut Teaching Mrs. Tingle.

The project underwent many changes over the past year or so. In late 2023, lead actress Melissa Barrera was fired over her social media posts, her co-star Jenna Ortega declined to return due to scheduling conflicts and director Christopher Landon dropped out.

In March 2024, original Scream star Neve Campbell announced she would reprise her role as Sidney Prescott and that Williamson would direct. Campbell will star alongside returning cast members Courteney Cox and Mason Gooding.

Scream 7 is scheduled to hit cinemas on 27 February 2026.