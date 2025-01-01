Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations event cancelled due to wildfires

The Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations announcement has been cancelled due to the devastating wildfires raging in the Los Angeles area.

Actors Joey King and Cooper Koch were due to unveil the nominations at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Wednesday, but the live event has been cancelled due to the raging Pacific Palisades fire.

"In an abundance of caution for the safety of our presenters, guests, and staff, the live in-person 31st Annual SAG Awards nominations announcement has been canceled due to the wildfires and adverse wind conditions in Los Angeles," representatives for the union said in a statement. "We look forward to celebrating these incredible actors and their work at the SAG Awards ceremony on February 23. In the meantime, we urge everyone to stay safe, and thank you for your continued support."

The nominees will be announced via a press release on Wednesday. The ceremony will be hosted by Kristen Bell at the same venue on 23 February and streamed live via Netflix.

A number of Hollywood events have been cancelled for safety reasons due to the environmental emergency. The premieres for the horror Wolf Man and Jennifer Lopez's film Unstoppable were axed on Tuesday, while Wednesday's red carpets for the Robbie Williams biopic Better Man and medical drama The Pitt were called off.

Meanwhile, some stars were forced to evacuate their homes as the blaze spread to nearly 3,000 acres.

Eugene Levy told the Los Angeles Times that he got stuck in traffic trying to leave the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood, while Mandy Moore assured her Instagram followers that she had evacuated with her three children and pets.

"Evacuated and safe with kids, dog and cats. Praying and grateful for the first responders," she wrote.

Reality stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag were less fortunate - their Pacific Palisades home burned down on Tuesday.