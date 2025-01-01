Wicked and Shogun lead nominees for 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Wicked and Shogun are the top nominees for this year's Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

The movie musical and the historical drama series received five nominations each when the shortlist was unveiled on Wednesday.

Wicked received nominations in five of the six film categories, including the top prize, Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Cynthia Erivo, her supporting co-stars Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey, and the stunt team were also recognised.

Wicked was closely followed by A Complete Unknown with four and Emilia Pérez and Anora with three. Those films are all up for the main ensemble prize alongside Conclave.

In addition to Erivo, the lead actress race also features Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl), Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez), Mikey Madison (Anora) and Demi Moore, who won a Golden Globe on Sunday for The Substance.

The lead actor shortlist consists of Golden Globe winner Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Daniel Craig (Queer), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing) and Ralph Fiennes (Conclave).

Over in television, Shogun received nods for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series plus mentions for its stunt team and its stars Hiroyuki Sanada, Tadanobu Asano and Anna Sawai. All three took home Golden Globes on Sunday.

The show will compete against Bridgerton, The Day of the Jackal, The Diplomat and Slow Horses for the drama series title.

Meanwhile, the main comedy series category is comprised of Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building and Shrinking.

The live nominations event was cancelled due to the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles.

The ceremony will be hosted by Kristen Bell from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in LA on Sunday 23 February. It will be broadcast live via Netflix.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Film

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig - Queer

Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Pamela Anderson - The Last Showgirl

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison - Anora

Demi Moore - The Substance

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Jonathan Bailey - Wicked

Yura Borisov - Anora

Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown

Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Monica Barbaro - A Complete Unknown

Jamie Lee Curtis - The Last Showgirl

Danielle Deadwyler - The Piano Lesson

Ariana Grande - Wicked

Zoë Saldaña - Emilia Pérez

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

A Complete Unknown

Anora

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

The Fall Guy

Gladiator II

Wicked

Television

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:

Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Colin Farrell - The Penguin

Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline - Disclaimer

Andrew Scott - Ripley

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:

Kathy Bates - The Great Lillian Hall

Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer

Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Country

Lily Gladstone - Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer

Cristin Milioti - The Penguin

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Tadanobu Asano - Shogun

Jeff Bridges - The Old Man

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne - The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada - Shogun

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Kathy Bates - Matlock

Nicola Coughlan - Bridgerton

Allison Janney - The Diplomat

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Anna Sawai - Shogun

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside

Harrison Ford - Shrinking

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Jean Smart - Hacks

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

Bridgerton

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Shogun

Slow Horses

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series:

The Boys

Fallout

House of the Dragon

The Penguin

Shogun.