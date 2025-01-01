Wicked and Shogun lead nominees for 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards

- NEWS
- COMPETITION
- DIRECTORY
Wicked and Shogun are the top nominees for this year's Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.
The movie musical and the historical drama series received five nominations each when the shortlist was unveiled on Wednesday.
Wicked received nominations in five of the six film categories, including the top prize, Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Cynthia Erivo, her supporting co-stars Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey, and the stunt team were also recognised.
Wicked was closely followed by A Complete Unknown with four and Emilia Pérez and Anora with three. Those films are all up for the main ensemble prize alongside Conclave.
In addition to Erivo, the lead actress race also features Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl), Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez), Mikey Madison (Anora) and Demi Moore, who won a Golden Globe on Sunday for The Substance.
The lead actor shortlist consists of Golden Globe winner Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Daniel Craig (Queer), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing) and Ralph Fiennes (Conclave).
Over in television, Shogun received nods for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series plus mentions for its stunt team and its stars Hiroyuki Sanada, Tadanobu Asano and Anna Sawai. All three took home Golden Globes on Sunday.
The show will compete against Bridgerton, The Day of the Jackal, The Diplomat and Slow Horses for the drama series title.
Meanwhile, the main comedy series category is comprised of Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building and Shrinking.
The live nominations event was cancelled due to the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles.
The ceremony will be hosted by Kristen Bell from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in LA on Sunday 23 February. It will be broadcast live via Netflix.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Film
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:
Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig - Queer
Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:
Pamela Anderson - The Last Showgirl
Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison - Anora
Demi Moore - The Substance
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:
Jonathan Bailey - Wicked
Yura Borisov - Anora
Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:
Monica Barbaro - A Complete Unknown
Jamie Lee Curtis - The Last Showgirl
Danielle Deadwyler - The Piano Lesson
Ariana Grande - Wicked
Zoë Saldaña - Emilia Pérez
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:
A Complete Unknown
Anora
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:
Deadpool & Wolverine
Dune: Part Two
The Fall Guy
Gladiator II
Wicked
Television
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:
Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Colin Farrell - The Penguin
Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline - Disclaimer
Andrew Scott - Ripley
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:
Kathy Bates - The Great Lillian Hall
Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer
Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Country
Lily Gladstone - Under the Bridge
Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer
Cristin Milioti - The Penguin
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:
Tadanobu Asano - Shogun
Jeff Bridges - The Old Man
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne - The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada - Shogun
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:
Kathy Bates - Matlock
Nicola Coughlan - Bridgerton
Allison Janney - The Diplomat
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Anna Sawai - Shogun
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:
Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside
Harrison Ford - Shrinking
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:
Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Jean Smart - Hacks
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:
Bridgerton
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Shogun
Slow Horses
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series:
The Boys
Fallout
House of the Dragon
The Penguin
Shogun.