Andy Cohen makes shock sex tape confession

Andy Cohen has made a surprising sex tape confession.

The Watch What Happens Live host, 56, was joined by his former flame, 46, John Hill, on Tuesday night's episode of his talk show.

During one segment on the episode, the guests were invited to suggest "What Andy Should Do in 2025".

To the shock and amusement of fellow guests, Real Housewives stars Racquel Chevremont, 53, and Erika Jayne, Hill suggested, "Release our sex tape from 2003."

Admitting the existence of the X-rated video, Cohen said, "You know what, I think there is one... But the format... It's on some janky format."

The confession prompted Jayne, 53, to quip, "Wait, I kind of want to see it? Is it fun?" - to which Hill laughed, "It's bad."

Cohen and Broadway star Hill dated from 2000 until 2003 before amicably splitting and agreeing to remain friends.

Cohen reflected on the split in 2020 during an appearance on the Hot Takes and Deep Dives podcast, admitting, "It was heartbreaking and super sad. But like any breakup ... it was time to break up."

He added at the time, "We always had an intimate connection. We always had an emotional, vulnerable - like an honest, open relationship.

"We were great together and we always made each other laugh ... but we grew apart in terms of boyfriendness. We had the friendship, we have the love but the boyfriend part was kind of fading."