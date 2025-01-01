Grey's Anatomy and other major productions halted as Los Angeles fires rage

Grey's Anatomy and other major productions have been stalled by the ongoing Los Angeles fires.

A state of emergency was declared by California Governor Gavin Newsom after destructive fires broke out in the city on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department subsequently requested that filming permits be revoked as firefighters battled blazes in various parts of the city - including the Palisades, Eaton and Hurst neighbourhoods.

Variety has listed a string of productions that have been temporarily postponed due to the ongoing crisis - with Disney pausing filming for long-running medical drama Grey's Anatomy, season two of medical drama Doctor Odyssey and late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live as the crisis continues.

NBCUniversal has reportedly suspended filming Hacks, Loot, Ted, Suits: L.A. and Happy's Place - however, their film projects are reportedly proceeding unaffected.

CBS has shut down production on After Midnight, Poppa's House, The Neighborhood, various versions of NCIS and tapings for After Midnight.

Amazon has cancelled plans to film season two of Fallout this week as the post-apocalyptic drama had been filming in the Santa Clarita area close to the raging fires.

FilmLA told Variety amid the crisis, "The LA County Fire Department has specifically instructed that all permits issued for filming in the communities of Altadena, La Crescenta, La Canada/Flintridge and unincorporated Pasadena are withdrawn. Other permit revocations are possible."