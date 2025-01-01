Critics Choice Awards postponed as Los Angeles fires rage

The Critics Choice Awards have been postponed amid the ongoing wildfire crisis in Los Angeles.

The 2025 event was due to take place on Sunday 12 January at Santa Monica Airport's Barker Hanger - miles from where the wildfires are currently raging.

Variety reported on Wednesday that the event - which is due to be hosted by Chelsea Handler - had been postponed to Sunday 26 January due to the environmental crisis.

The official Instagram page of the awards issued a statement amid the raging fires via Stories function, writing, "Thinking of our Critics Choice friends, family and colleagues affected by the fires in Los Angeles," alongside a white heart emoji.

CCA CEO Joey Berlin told Variety of the crisis, "This unfolding tragedy has already had a profound impact on our community. All our thoughts and prayers are with those battling the devastating fires and with all who have been affected."

A string of other Los Angeles based events have been cancelled following the outbreak of fires that have destroyed a number of homes - including those of the A-List.

Pamela Anderson's The Last Showgirl premiere which was due to take place on Thursday was cancelled on Wednesday due to safety concerns.

And the annual BAFTA Tea Party which was scheduled to take place on Saturday in Beverly Hills has also been canceled.

A BAFTA spokesperson said, "In light of the dangerous winds and wildfires in Los Angeles, we are cancelling this weekend's BAFTA Tea Party.

"The safety of our colleagues, friends and peers in Los Angeles remains our utmost priority and our thoughts are with everyone impacted."