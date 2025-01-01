Cameron Mathison loses home in Los Angeles wildfire

Cameron Mathison has confirmed his home was completely destroyed by the wildfires currently burning through the Los Angeles area.

The General Hospital star shared a video of a charred structure after the blaze razed his home in an Instagram clip. In the distance, larger flames can be seen still burning in full force.

"We are safe. But this is what's left of our beautiful home," Mathison wrote alongside the video. "Our home where our kids were raised and where they wanted to raise their own someday."

The All My Children alum shares two children - daughter Lelia, 18, and son Lucas, 21 - with his estranged wife Vanessa.

"Thanks to all who reached out and checked in," he continued. "Can't respond to all so wanted to give an update here. Sending so many prayers to everyone being affected by these fires."

There are currently five wildfires burning throughout the Los Angeles area as of 8 January.

In an ironic twist, Mathison's show, General Hospital, issued a warning to viewers ahead of Wednesday's fire-themed episode.

"In light of current events, today's episode of General Hospital (and several that follow) may prove too difficult to watch for some," the advisory warned. "Please keep this in consideration prior to tuning in."