Adam Brody and Leighton Meester's home destroyed in Los Angeles wildfires

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester's home has been destroyed in the Los Angeles wildfires.

The couple's five bedroom, six bathroom home was caught by the Pacific Palisades wildfire and has been reduced to a smouldering wreck, show photos. The images show smashed windows, a non-existent roof, and black smoke pouring out of the home.

Adam, 45, and Leighton, 38, were last seen at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, just two days before the out-of-control fires broke out.

The couple bought the house in 2019 for $6.5 million (£5.25 million) and live there with their two young children.

They aren't the only Hollywood couple to have their home destroyed.

Ben Affleck's $20 million (£16.17 million) Pacific Palisades bachelor pad has been engulfed in flames, as has Anna Faris' home.

Reality stars Spencer Pratt and his wife Heidi Montag have also lost their home, while Oscar-nominated actor James Woods has told how his home was reduced to ashes.

"One day you're swimming in the pool and the next day it's all gone," a tearful James, 77, told CNN. "There was so much chaos, it was like an inferno. Every house was on fire around us."

The Palisades Fire broke out on Tuesday morning after high winds sparked flames in the very dry region. Over 30,000 people have been evacuated from their homes.