Jessica Alba and Cash Warren separate after 16 years of marriage - report

Jessica Alba and her husband of 16 years, Cash Warren have separated, according to reports.

The couple were married in 2008 and share three children together, daughters Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and son Hayes, seven.

The couple's separation is more than just a rocky patch, according to TMZ, who has cited close family sources as confirming the couple are headed towards divorce.

Both Jessica, 43, and Cash, 45, have been seen out and about without their wedding rings in recent weeks.

On Saturday, Jessica attended a pre-Golden Globes party at Chateau Marmont without Cash, and with no wedding ring.

Cash was spotted out and about last week in Los Angeles, also without a wedding ring.

On New Year's Eve, Jessica wrote a cryptic message on her social media account, saying that 2024 was "filled with connection, growth, adventures, laughter, peace, sisterhood, transformation, rebirth, joy and so much love."

The couple were seen celebrating together for their son Hayes' birthday earlier in January.

Jessica and Cash met in 2004 on the set of Fantastic Four. She was starring in the movie and Cash was working as a director's assistant. They got engaged in 2007 and married the following year in a low-key ceremony.

In May last year, the actress shared an Instagram post celebrating their 16 years of marriage.

"I'm proud of us for making it this far. There is no real set of rules or guidance that can ever prepare you for what it means to commit to another person and choose to be family," she wrote. "Through thick and thin we have continually found our way back to each other and have chosen one another."