Paris Hilton's Malibu beach house burns down - report

Paris Hilton is the latest celebrity to reportedly lose a home in the Pacific Palisades wildfire in Los Angeles.

The heiress and entrepreneur's beachfront house in Malibu has been burned down, TMZ reports, citing sources who told the outlet that the residence is "completely gone" and "burned to a crisp".

The Malibu house is not Hilton's main residence. The Cooking with Paris star owns multiple properties in the Los Angeles area.

On Tuesday, Hilton posted about the fire on her Instagram story.

"Praying for LA/California," she wrote across an aerial photo showing fires raging through the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood.

She also shared resources for those affected by the fire and organisations that people looking to help can donate to.

The Palisades Fire was first reported Tuesday morning. By nightfall, the blaze had spread across more than 2900 acres (1200 hectares).

Soap star Cameron Mathison, reality TV stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, Oscar nominee James Woods and actors Adam Brody and Leighton Meester have all lost their homes in the fires.

Mark Hamill, Ben Affleck, Jamie Lee Curtis, Eugene Levy and Mandy Moore are among those who have been forced to evacuate.

Reese Witherspoon, Steven Spielberg, Michael Keaton, Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks also have homes in the Palisades.