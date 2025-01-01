Joe Biden shares first photo of great-grandson

President Joe Biden and wife Jill have shared the first photo of their great-grandson.

The couple announced on Wednesday that their granddaughter Naomi Biden had welcomed her first child.

Naomi and her husband Peter Neal have named their son, William Brannon Neal IV.

Shortly after President Biden, 82, confirmed the news that he was officially a great-grandfather, First Lady Jill Biden, 73, posted a photo on Instagram, showing them meeting William for the first time.

The couple reportedly spent 40 minutes at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre, visiting Naomi and her new baby.

The First Lady captioned the photo, simply, "We are proud to introduce you to our great-grandson: William Brannon Neal, IV"

Naomi, 31, is the daughter of Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle. She announced her pregnancy on Election Day in November, sharing a photo to Instagram stories showing her baby bump adorned with a voting sticker.

President Biden had previously told how excited he was to become a great grandfather, telling USA Today, "I'm about to be a great-grandfather, Jesus God."

Naomi married Peter in 2022 at the White House. It's the first time a President's grandchild has ever married in the official residence.

President Biden has five children and seven grandchildren. He is famously close to his offspring.

"They're (my grandchildren) are crazy about me and I'm crazy about them," he said in 2022. "Every single day, I contact every one of my grandchildren."