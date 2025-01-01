Khloé Kardashian recalls drinking 'bottle of vodka' at Kim Kardashian's rehearsal dinner

Khloé Kardashian has recounted how she drank an "entire bottle of vodka" at Kim Kardashian's wedding rehearsal dinner.

During the debut episode of her new podcast, Khloé in Wonderland, the reality TV star and Scott Disick reminisced about some of the crazy moments they have had over the years.

To begin, Scott - who was previously in a relationship with Khloé's sister Kourtney Kardashian - recalled how he and his long-term pal got very drunk at the Palace of Versailles in France as Kim and Kanye West's rehearsal dinner was taking place back in May 2014.

"Do you remember when we wrestled... like, straight-up crazy, drunk wrestled in the middle of Versailles?" he asked. "And people were like, 'Guys, this is a museum, you can't be wrestling and throwing things.' I threw up on my driver, I think."

Scott then described how he and Khloé missed a special performance from Lana del Rey because they were "fighting in the bathroom".

"Oh my God, it was miserable. So embarrassing," she sighed, noting that they decided to have a "drinking competition" because they didn't realise they would be flying to Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy for the actual wedding ceremony.

"I took an entire bottle of vodka, drank it... I was also going through a divorce, I was not in the best place," the 40-year-old said, referring to her break-up with then-husband Lamar Odom. "And you and I started wrestling on the floor in front of thousands of people... Kourtney kicked you out of the car, you threw up on your driver. My mom (Kris Jenner) kicked me out of the room and was like, 'You are an embarrassment.' She was like, 'You're disgusting.' I don't know if she said those words, but she was yelling at me and Kourtney was yelling at you and we were like shamed in the hallway."

In addition, Khloé confessed that she doesn't "remember" Kim and Kanye's nuptials because she was "so drunk".

The SKIMS founder and controversial rapper, who share four children, parted ways in early 2021 and finalised their divorce in late 2022.

Episodes of Khloé in Wonderland premiere via X on Wednesdays and other streaming platforms the following day.