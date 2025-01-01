Paris Hilton 'heartbroken' after watching Malibu home burn down on live TV

Paris Hilton has detailed her heartbreak after seeing her Malibu, California home burn down on live television amid the wildfires.

Six wind-driven blazes have broken out across Los Angeles County over the past two days, with the Palisades Fire destroying at least 1,000 structures so far. Five people have been confirmed dead.

Following reports that her Malibu property had been affected, Paris took to Instagram on Wednesday night to confirm the devastating news.

"Heartbroken beyond words," she began. "Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience. This home was where we built so many precious memories."

Paris went on to reminisce about how she and her husband Carter Reum had "dreamed of building a lifetime of memories" with their two children at the property.

The couple, who wed in 2021, are parents to son Phoenix, 23 months, and 14-month-old daughter London.

"While the loss is overwhelming, I'm holding onto gratitude that my family and pets are safe. My heart and prayers are going out to every family affected by these fires," the 43-year-old continued. "To all the people who have lost their homes, their memories, and their beloved pets. My heartaches for those still in harm's way or mourning greater losses. The devastation is unimaginable. To know so many are waking up today without the place they called home is truly heartbreaking."

Paris noted that she has already asked her team to reach out to local charity and community leaders to donate funds and support.

To conclude her message, the entrepreneur thanked the firefighters and first responders for working so hard to try and extinguish the blazes.

"I am so grateful for your courage, dedication, and the incredible sacrifices you're making to save lives and fight this unimaginable battle. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," she added. "Please, everyone, stay safe and follow evacuation orders. Let's protect one another and hold onto hope that these fires will soon be contained."

A number of other celebrities have also had their homes destroyed by the wildfires.

They include Ricki Lake, Eugene Levy, John Goodman, Anna Faris, Diane Warren, James Woods, Leighton Meester, as well as Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag.