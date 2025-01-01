Billy Crystal loses home of 46 years in California wildfires

Billy Crystal has detailed his devastation over witnessing his home burn down in the Southern California wildfires.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, more than 2,000 homes and buildings have been damaged or destroyed after the blazes scorched communities across the area. Five people have been confirmed dead.

In a statement released to People on Wednesday, Billy and his wife Janice Crystal confirmed their home in the Pacific Palisades had been destroyed.

"Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing. We ache for our friends and neighbours who have also lost their homes and businesses in this tragedy," they commented. "Janice and I lived in our home since 1979. We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can't be taken away. We are heartbroken of course but with the love of our children and friends we will get through this."

Billy and Janice wed in 1970 and share daughters Jennifer, 51, and Lindsay, 47.

Elsewhere, the pair thanked the local firefighters and emergency services for their hard work in battling the fierce blazes.

"We pray for the safety of the firefighters and first responders," they added. "The Pacific Palisades is a resilient community of amazing people and we know in time it will rise again. It is our home."

A number of other celebrities have also had their homes destroyed by the wildfires.

They include Ricki Lake, Eugene Levy, John Goodman, Anna Faris, Diane Warren, James Woods, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, and Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag.