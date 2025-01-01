Jonathan Van Ness reveals he uses weight-loss medication to control food intake

Jonathan Van Ness has revealed he has been using weight-loss medication to get his binge-eating disorder under control.

The Queer Eye star, who identifies as non-binary, has revealed that he tried weight-loss medication in a pill form two years ago but it didn't work for him. However, he decided to try the injection version in September and "immediately" felt better.

"If you have been following me for a long time, you'll know that I've gained and lost weight several times very publicly," he told his TikTok followers on Wednesday. "And this time in my life, I knew that I needed a little bit of extra help.

"With everything I've been through publicly and privately in the last couple years, I gained quite a bit of weight, wasn't feeling good. The most important thing was (that) my binge-eating disorder was out of control. I was consistently making decisions that I regretted with compulsive eating, with binging, that just felt me feeling really not good, depressed and out of control."

The hairstylist and grooming expert explained that he consulted a doctor and decided to try the injections, and he instantly noticed a difference in his relationship with food.

"I, for the first time in my life, have had control over my food intake," he continued. "It has just helped me so massively, and that's part of why I wanna be honest with you about it because I know how important asking for help is, and how much asking for help can change your life in terms of healing. And this time, I needed help."

The 37-year-old concluded his video by noting that he spoke to Dr. Terry Simpson about weight-loss medication for the latest episode of his podcast, Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness.