Tom Holland to star in adaptation of John Grisham's The Partner

Tom Holland is to star in and produce 'The Partner'.

The 'Spider-Man' actor has landed a role in the movie based on John Grisham's 1997 best-selling novel that is being adapted for the big screen by screenwriter Graham Moore.

'The Partner' centres on Patrick Lanigan, a young partner in a law firm who fakes his own death in a burning car.

He appears to have left behind a wife, a newborn daughter and a secret but what he's actually done is fake his death to create a template for a new life by stealing $90 million from a client at his crooked law firm.

Lanigan finds happiness and love in South America but when the client who had worked so hard to defraud the government finds the money is missing from his offshore accounts, he is determined to hunt down the lawyer who he doesn't believe is dead.

It means Lanigan has to turn himself in to the FBI and face up to his wife, child and the life he left behind.

A number of Grisham's books have previously been turned into movies including 'A Time to Kill' in 1996 – which starred Sandra Bullock, Samuel L. Jackson and Matthew McConaughey – and 1997's 'The Rainmaker', which featured Matt Damon and Claire Danes.

Meanwhile, Tom – who is reportedly engaged to his girlfriend Zendaya – intends to quit acting when he has a family as he'll be happy spending time with his kids and playing the occasional round of golf.

The 28-year-old actor said: "When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore.

"Golf and dad. And I will just disappear off the face of the earth."

The 'Uncharted' star took a year-long sabbatical in 2024 as he "needed" a break from work.

He explained: "It was just something I needed to do. I had been acting flat out since I was 11."

Tom has wowed fans with his acrobatics in three movies as Spider-Man but confessed that he is unsure how long he'll be able to keep doing flips after hurting himself when he was challenged to do so by one of his young cousins.

He recalled: "So I went outside and I was getting ready, and I was thinking, I can do this. I can totally do this. I’ve done this thousands of times. And Z was there, and she was like, ‘Are you sure you can still do this?'

"I actually did land it, but I pulled every muscle in my stomach, because when you do a backflip, it’s all about extending up as much as you can and then tucking. For weeks, I could not laugh because my stomach was so sore."

Tom doesn't believe he'll ever be as fit as he was when playing the lead role in the stage show 'Billy Elliot' when he was 11.

He said: "The show was incredibly taxing on the body. I couldn’t do it now. 11-year-old me would annihilate me now in a fitness race."