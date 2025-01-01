Russell Brand pleads guilty to speeding offences

Russell Brand has been fined after pleading guilty to speeding offences.

The British comedian and actor was caught doing 95mph in his Mini on the M4 near Slough in Berkshire, England on 16 June 2024, breaking the 70mph limit.

High Wycombe Magistrates' Court also heard that Brand had driven the car at 37mph in a 30mph zone near his home in Oxfordshire on 23 March.

After pleading guilty to the two charges, the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor - who was not present at Thursday's hearing - was fined $4,254 (£3,457) and given eight penalty points on his licence.

Brand received three penalty points for breaching the 30mph speed limit and five for speeding at 95mph, on top of three existing points on his licence for a 2022 speeding offence.

The comedian now has a total of 11 penalty points on his licence, meaning he is one point away from facing a driving ban.

The hearing comes as the 49-year-old actor is being investigated by police after multiple women accused him of sexual assault between 2006 and 2013.

The allegations came to light after an investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches last year.

The Get Him To The Greek star has maintained that his sexual relationships were "absolutely always consensual".