Gwyneth Paltrow shares devastation over Los Angeles fire destruction

Gwyneth Paltrow has shared her devastation over the destruction caused by the ongoing Los Angeles fires.

The 52-year-old Hollywood star has marked herself and her family safe amid the ongoing crisis - but has added that some of her friends have not been so lucky.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Shakespeare in Love star shared an image of a palm tree engulfed in flames and wrote, "Our beloved Los Angeles...

"We are in deep grief for so many of our close friends who have lost everything. Thank you to those inquiring, we are currently safe."

She added, "When the fires are out there will be more to say and everything to do. The city of angels will need angels of all kinds. Please everyone, stay safe and vigilant."

Paltrow lives in Los Angeles with TV producer husband Brad Falchuk, 53, and her children Apple, 20, and Moses, 18, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, 47.

A number of A-list stars have seen their homes destroyed after fires tore through neighbourhoods, including the affluent Pacific Palisades and Malibu areas.

Reality stars Paris Hilton, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag have reported that their homes have been destroyed - while film stars including Anthony Hopkins and TV's Adam Brody and Leighton Meester have also had homes destroyed in the disaster.