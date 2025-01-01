Jamie Lee Curtis donates $1 million to Los Angeles fire relief

Jamie Lee Curtis has donated $1 million (£800,000) to a Los Angeles fire relief fund.

The 66-year-old Hollywood star has watched on in horror as large areas of the city have been destroyed by wildfires.

On Thursday, Curtis took to Instagram to reveal she had donated to a relief fund for communities impacted by the fires.

Drawing attention to the cause, she wrote, "As the fire still rages on and @calfire @losangelesfiredepartment and all the available first responders and agencies involved in fighting fire and saving lives are still hard at work and neighbours and friends are banding together to save each other, my husband and I and our children have pledged $1 million from our Family Foundation to start a fund of support for our great city and state and the great people who live and love there."

She added, "I'm in communication with Governor Newsom and Mayor Bass and Senator Schiff as to where those funds need to be directed for the most impact."

On Wednesday night, the actress appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in New York City where she shared her horror at the scenes of devastation that she had witnessed as fires moved near her own neighbourhood.

She told the host, "I'm literally just about to cry... As you know where I live is on fire right now. Literally the entire city of the Pacific Palisades is burning."

She added, "Obviously there have been horrific fires in many places (but) this is literally where I live... It's a really awful situation."