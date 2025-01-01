Gerard Butler opens up on agonising torn ligament injury

Gerard Butler has revealed the agonising pain he battled while filming a new action flick.

The 55-year-old Scottish actor is well known for his daring film roles - and will soon be seen in the action-thriller sequel Den of Thieves 2: Pantera.

But the filming process was tough for the star - as he started off recovering from surgery, only to then suffer an injury during the production process.

He told Entertainment Weekly, "This was a weird time for me at the beginning of this movie because I'd been through a pretty intense surgery, and then I tore my ACL fully about a month later and then started this movie.

"So I was not in the best shape, and it was a pretty physical movie, and I didn't have a chance to get the surgery on my ACL, so I made this movie with a freshly torn ACL, and it was pretty rough."

He continued, "But yeah... I wanted to put a 'but' in to make it sound positive, but it wasn't positive; it was a nightmare and I was a whiny little b***h!"

Butler reprises his role as Nicholas 'Big Nick' O'Brien in the new film - with O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Meadow Williams also returning as Donnie Wilson and Holly respectively.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera is released in cinemas on Friday 10 January.