Ted Danson surprising sex comment uncovered

Ted Danson has been exposed for making embarrassing comments in the bedroom.

The 77-year-old Cheers icon has been married to The Last Man on Earth actress Mary Steenburgen, 71, since 1995.

And while the pair have been happily married for decades, Danson may be startled to hear his wife has been sharing intimate details about their sex life.

Reflecting on their years together, Steenburgen told People magazine, "I admired him so much as an actor, but I didn't personally know him. And I had this stupid idea that he was, like, maybe kind of a slick guy.

"How wrong I was. Slick guys don't say, 'gosh-a-rooni,' after making love. I'd like to apologise to my granddaughters."

Redeeming herself, Steenburgen went on to heap praise on her husband - who is regarded as one of the kindest stars in Hollywood.

She said, "There is a reason that Ted is treasured by everyone who works with him ... Ted sets the tone.

"He's just so loving and takes such joy in acting that all of us who are hard at work away from our families for long hours get to work on a set that is dictated by his kindness."

She added, "And as his wife watching the respect and love that crews have for Ted has always made me very proud of him."