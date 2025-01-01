Angelina Jolie admits 'Hollywood is not the easiest place'

Angelina Jolie has opened up about some of the hardest parts of living and working in Hollywood.

The Maria actress has revealed some of the advice she often gives rising stars who want to make it in Tinsel Town.

Speaking at the 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival, she told Variety that she likes to make it clear to young artists that they need to live a rounded life.

The 49-year-old said she will "often stress that it's really important to live a very full life" when she meets "young artists who ask me for advice."

She added, "There's a lot to focus on just having a career - if you love theatre, you can do readings at home in your pyjamas. You don't have to get that job. Find the ways to just live as an artist, be around artists, but also live a very full life. It's sometimes not a healthy business."

She continued, "It's not the easiest place, and it's not where you should give everything if you're living a full life."

Angelina, who is gaining awards buzz for her role in the movie Maria, told

how she fibbed in order to get the role of the iconic opera singer.

"I had somebody once tell me I couldn't sing or be a little dismissive when I was singing once, and it really shut me down," she shared.

"I never told anybody, but it was part of my life that I just blocked. Then when (Director) Pablo (Larrain) asked me to do this and asked me if I could sing, I lied," she admitted. "'Can you ride a horse?' 'Yes.' Obviously, nobody can sing like Maria. No one. But I'll do my best."