Milo Ventimiglia shares anguish as he joins list of stars to lose homes in LA fires

Milo Ventimiglia has joined the growing list of celebs who have lost their homes in the Los Angeles wildfires.

The This Is Us star shared his heartbreak after he and wife Jarah Mariano - who is nine months pregnant with the couple's first child - watched their Pacific Palisades home burn to the ground.

"Oh man," he told CBS News, while driving up to what remained of his Malibu property. "Toast."

The actor described the sight of the destruction of the Palisades Fire as "heavy" while fighting back tears.

"You start thinking about all the memories and the different parts of the house and whatnot," he continued, "and then you see your neighbours' houses and everything around and your heart just breaks."

Ventimiglia - who revealed that he and his wife had prepared a nursery for their unborn child before the fire - said he watched the flames overtake his home on security cameras before resigning to the reality of the situation.

Los Angeles Fire Department reports more than 5300 structures have been damaged or destroyed in the Pacific Palisades fire.

Tens of thousands of Los Angeles residents have been displaced and are awaiting word on whether their homes and businesses survived the flames.

The growing list of celebrities who have lost their homes includes: Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, Anna Farris, Anthony Hopkins, Billy Crystal, Candy Spelling, Cary Elwes, Diane Warren, Eugene Levy, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, James Woods, Jeff Bridges, Jennifer Grey, Jhené Aiko, John Goodman, John C Reilly, Hunter Biden, Mandy Moore, Melissa Rivers, Miles Teller, Paris Hilton, Ricki Lake, Tina Knowles and Yolanda Hadid.