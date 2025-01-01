Melissa Rivers saved Joan Rivers's Emmy Award before home burned down in wildfires

Melissa Rivers grabbed her late mother Joan Rivers's Emmy Award before evacuating her home amid the California wildfires.

Several wind-driven blazes have broken out across Los Angeles County this week, with the fires destroying at least 5,000 structures so far. Ten people have died.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Melissa confirmed that she had been safely evacuated from her Los Angeles property but the home itself had been "tragically destroyed".

Speaking to CNN later on, the TV personality shared that she was able to save some sentimental items belonging to her mother Joan, who passed away in 2014 at the age of 81, and father Edgar Rosenberg, who died in 1987 at the age of 62.

"In my personal situation, that's it. That is the end of everything that belonged to my family and the history of it," she told the outlet on Thursday. "To be 100 per cent honest, I grabbed my mom's Emmy, a photo of my Dad and a drawing that my mother had done of my son and I. And dog food, cat food and that was it."

"It's amazing what you grab, it's amazing what you take. I went for a drawing of my mother's rather than a photo, because I know I can find the photos... (the drawing) I can't replace, the 56-year-old continued. "My heart is so broken, not just for myself, but for (everybody) going through this."

Comedy icon Joan won a Daytime Emmy Award in 1990 for her work on The Joan Rivers Show.

A lifelong resident of Los Angeles, Melissa went on to explain that she had a "mental checklist" of what to pack, and made sure she carried passports, birth certificates, medication, and clothing with her when exiting her house.

"I just was out shopping for clothes, it started to hit me that... we literally just have what's on our backs," she added.

Meanwhile, in a heartfelt Instagram post, Melissa expressed her gratitude to the firefighters and first responders working in the community.

"I want to express my profound gratitude to the courageous firefighters and first responders who are tirelessly risking their lives to protect our communities and save lives," the mother-of-one praised.