Ronda Rousey welcomes second child

Ronda Rousey is a new mum.

The wrestler-turned-actress revealed she was expecting her second child with husband Travis Browne during an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con in July.

And taking to Instagram on Thursday, Ronda announced that she had given birth to a baby girl named Liko'ula Pa'uomahinakaipiha Browne.

"Our little girl came into this world during a windstorm into a city on fire, so grateful she made it safe and sound," the 37-year-old wrote in the caption, referencing the wildfires currently blazing across Los Angeles County.

Ronda didn't share exactly when or where she gave birth, though she shared a sweet video and three photos of herself, Travis, and their first daughter, La'akea Makalapuaokalanipo, meeting the newborn.

In response, a number of the Furious 7 star's followers shared congratulatory messages.

"Congrats!!!" commented former wrestler Brie Garcia.

Ronda wed retired mixed martial artist Travis in his native Hawaii in 2017. They welcomed La'akea in September 2021.

Travis also has two sons from a previous relationship.