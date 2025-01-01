Mandy Moore's home 'intact but not liveable' after devastating California wildfires

Mandy Moore's home is "still standing" despite being affected by the California wildfires.

Several wind-driven blazes have broken out across Los Angeles County this week, with the fires destroying at least 5,000 structures. Ten people have died.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Mandy shared three photos of her husband Taylor Goldsmith surveying the damage caused by the fire to their Altadena property.

In the accompanying caption, the This Is Us actress explained that their home is "mostly intact" but a music studio belonging to Dawes musician Taylor and his brother Griffin Goldsmith was completely destroyed.

"We were able to park and walk up our street to bear witness to all the loss. Miraculously, the main part of our house is still standing. For now. It's not liveable but mostly intact," she wrote. "We lost Taylor and Griffin's studio with every instrument and piece of equipment they've ever owned. We lost our garage and back house."

Mandy went on to note that her neighbours "lost everything".

She also revealed that Griffin and his wife Kit are in a particularly stressful situation, as they are expecting their first child in around six weeks' time. Music producer Matthew Koma has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for the couple so they can buy necessities for the baby.

"Every house on our street is gone. My in-laws. My brother and sister-in-law - 6 weeks from welcoming their first baby. Our best friends. Feeling weird survivor's guilt. We love this community and will do everything we can to help rebuild and support. Thanks for everyone for checking on us and offering us help. Altadena strong," the 40-year-old added.

Mandy evacuated from the house earlier this week with their pets and three children - sons Gus, three, Ozzie, two, and baby daughter Lou.