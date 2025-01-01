Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex open home to friends affected by wildfires

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have opened their home to friends affected by the ongoing wildfires.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shown their support for those affected by the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles by opening their home to friends and family who have been forced to evacuate.

The fast-moving wildfires began on Tuesday and have forced more than 100,000 people to flee their homes.

As the fires spread across Los Angeles, the royal couple have opened their home in Montecito in the nearby Santa Barbara County to friends and family, according to People.

Harry and Meghan are also working with their Archewell Foundation to help the community during the ongoing crisis. They have also teamed up with World Central Kitchen on further relief efforts and have donated essential supplies, including children's items.

Meanwhile, Basic Instinct actress Sharon Stone has also opened her home to those affected by the fires.

"I've been taking friends into my home. I have families coming now to move in with us," she told NewsNation. "We're setting up a place to be able to help people. We're setting up beds and just room in the house."

The star has also encouraged her fans to donate to a shop called The Coop, which has been set up by her sister and a friend to provide essential items to those who have lost their homes.

Catwoman star Halle Berry has been scouring her wardrobe for anything she can donate to The Coop.

"I'm packing up my entire closet and heading over to the COOP! If you live in the Southern California area, I urge you to do the same," she wrote on Instagram. "This is something we can do right now today to help all of the displaced families that are in need of the basics today! Thank you @sharonstone for your leadership. Love you Lady."