WWE Superstar Seth Rollins reveals he has been cut from Captain America: Brave New World

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has revealed his role in ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ was cut.

The 38-year-old wrestler was rumoured to be playing Serpent Society member Cobra in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, and while Rollins hasn’t confirmed which character he was due to portray, he has revealed his part in the flick has been left on the cutting room floor.

Speaking with interviewer Chris Van Vliet, Rollins said: “[‘Brave New World’] releases in February. I wish it the best, but I am not a part of that film.

“[What happened?] Well, does my NDA still apply if I'm not in the film anymore? Truth be told, any answer I gave would only be my opinion on it. The script went through a lot of rewrites and reshoots so what I was there to do, essentially my role got either repurposed or completely erased.”

Rollins added he “did a bit of an audition” to potentially repurpose his role in another project or appear in a future MCU film as another character, but the studio opted to instead go in “a different direction”.

He continued: “So I did do a bit of an audition to possibly pop into another role, I believe, or the repurposing of my role, I'm not exactly sure on what it was, but they ended up going in a different direction with it.

“And yeah, my understanding was there were just a lot of rewrites and a lot of reshoots, and they know they've got a finished product that hopefully they're happy with, and hopefully it's successful, but it will be sans Seth Rollins.”

While the wrestler won’t appear in ‘Brave New World’, the superhero blockbuster will feature Giancarlo Esposito as Sidewinder and Rosa Salazar's Diamondback as the main members of the villainous Serpent Society.

‘Brave New World’ follows the newly-christened Captain America (Anthony Mackie) and his sidekick Falcon (Danny Ramirez) as they try to stop a nefarious global plot, all while President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) reveals himself as the dreaded Red Hulk.

As well as the Red Hulk and the Serpent Society, the Star-Spangled hero and his accomplice will have to contend with Samuel Sterns, aka the Leader, as played by Tim Blake Nelson.

The 60-year-old actor - who first played Sterns in 2008’s ‘The Incredible Hulk’ - admitted he had initially “given up” hope he would return to the MCU before he was cast in ‘Brave New World’.

He told TheWrap: “I have to say that I had given up on coming back as well, and not without a tremendous amount of despair.

“But I'm glad it took this long because the character I [play] actually, I think demands my own life experiences over the past 18 years. Because there's a real depth and rage and pathos to this guy, and I needed 18 more years of life experience to try and pull that off.”