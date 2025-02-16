NEWS Warwick Davis to be honoured with BAFTA Fellowship at 2025 Film Awards Newsdesk Share with :





British actor, comedian, presenter and producer Warwick Ashley Davis will be awarded the BAFTA Fellowship at the EE BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday 16 February 2025.



The BAFTA Fellowship recognises those who have made an outstanding and exceptional contribution to film, games or television and is the arts charity’s most prestigious honour. Born in Epsom, Surrey, Warwick Davis is celebrated for his roles in several of the world’s most successful and enduring film franchises. Davis was diagnosed with spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita, a rare form of dwarfism. Despite the physical challenges this presented, his passion for acting was evident from a young age. Beyond acting, Davis is also an entrepreneur and advocate who has dedicated his career to creating a more inclusive screen industry.



Davis uses his platform to challenge societal prejudice and champion self-empowerment, advocating that people with dwarfism can and do lead full and meaningful lives. He is the founder of Willow Management, an agency dedicated to representing actors under five feet and over seven feet tall that today is the largest agency of its kind in the world. He is also co-founder of Little People UK; a charity that offers friendship and financial support and guidance to people with dwarfism, their families and friends, and helps build a positive future for those individuals. Alongside, his Reduced Height Theatre Company, also supports actors under five foot tall and helps them build careers in the screen arts.



Davis’s career began at age 11 as Wicket the Ewok in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983). Selected by George Lucas himself, Davis’s performance brought charm and heart to the film, winning him fans worldwide, returning to the franchise multiple times, with his most recent contribution culminating in Star Wars IX: The Rise of Skywalker (2019). He then went on to star in the fantasy adventure film Willow (1988), directed by Ron Howard and produced by Lucasfilm, further establishing his place in Hollywood.



Davis enjoys an amazing presence in the fantasy genre, portraying Professor Filius and Flitwick in the Harry Potter film franchise (2001 – 2011) and is the face of the horror-comedy Leprechaun film franchise (1993 – present). He has also appeared on British television in shows such as Life’s Too Short (2011–2013), which he co-created with Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, blending autobiography with comedic satire on fame.



Warwick Davis, said: “The Fellowship, to me, embodies the spirit of inclusivity, creativity, and collaboration that BAFTA stands for. This recognition is not just about the body of work I’ve contributed but also about the people who’ve stood by me and the audiences who have made this journey worthwhile. I accept this Fellowship in honor of everyone living with dwarfism or any form of difference, reminding us that our uniqueness can be our greatest asset. I also want to acknowledge the wonderful colleagues and friends who’ve worked behind the scenes—costumers, makeup artists, camera crews—who quietly and tirelessly pour their hearts into every production. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for this incredible honor. I look forward to continuing to champion fresh perspectives, advocate for better representation, and inspire the next generation of storytellers to dream big. Thank you, BAFTA, for believing in my journey.”

