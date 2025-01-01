Kardashians donate food to firefighters amid reports they too have evacuated

The Kardashians have donated food to firefighters as wildfires continue to rage around Los Angeles.

The reality star family have organised and funded food packages from a family-run restaurant business which prides itself on being "the premier Los Angeles area Middle Eastern restaurant".

Taking to Instagram on Friday as firefighters battled flames for the fourth day in the Californian city, Khloe Kardashian shared a screenshot of food packages that had been prepared.

She wrote in a caption, "My family and I wanted to feed a few fire houses today and we couldn't think of a better restaurant to reach out to other then @carouselrestaurant Our favourite American restaurant!

"They whipped up hundreds of individual meals for so many firefighters, volunteers, first responders, and we could not be more thankful!"

She added, "Thank you for putting your lives on the line for all of us!" alongside a heart hand emoji.

In a post of their own, Carousel Restaurant shared photos of fire teams accepting the packages and wrote, "We proudly delivered meals to several fire stations today. Thank you to the frontline members for your dedication to your communities."

They added, "A special thank you to the Kardashian family for funding the meals-your generosity knows no bounds."

The kind gesture was made amid reports by TMZ that the Kardashian family had been forced to flee their own homes as fires moved towards buildings in their neighbourhoods.

The outlet reported, "As of Thursday night, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie, Kendall, Kris and Rob all left their homes. The family followed the mandatory evacuation order that was issued due to the Kenneth Fire, which rapidly spread across 1,000 acres in a few hours."