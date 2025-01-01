Morgan Stewart slammed for crying about wildfires in front of her designer bag collection

Morgan Stewart is being slammed for posting an emotional TikTok about the Los Angeles fires while sitting in front of thousands of dollars worth of designer handbags.

The Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alum took to the social media platform to reflect on the deadly fires that have ravished the city, forcing more than 200,000 evacuations throughout the region.

"I did not think this was going to be my return to TikTok video," Stewart said with her pricey Birkin bags on display.

"And obviously, with what has unfolded over the last two days is just the most horrific thing I have ever experienced. And I'm not one to get emotional online," she shared. " And I'm luckily safe, my family safe."

Stewart is married to Dr Phil's son, Jordan McGraw. The couple share two children: daughter Row Renggli, 3, and son Grey Oliver, 2.

"We were on evacuation notice last night, but people that have lost everything - horrific. Truly horrific," the Nightly Pop starlet told her followers with tears in her eyes.

"All these people are going to move away again and it's just, it's unfathomable. And the fact that, yeah, people don't have anything. They don't have their home, they don't have the clothes, they don't have their memories, they don't have their jewellery."