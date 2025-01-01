Pamela Anderson calls Last Showgirl success 'the best payback'

Pamela Anderson says the success of 'The Last Showgirl' is "the best payback" after 'Pam Tommy'.

The 57-year-old actress was devastated by the Hulu series about her turbulent relationship with former husband Tommy Lee but says the critical success of her latest film has helped her to move past it.

Speaking on Sirius XM’s 'Andy Cohen Live', she said: "It’s just one of those things. It happened and now I’m here and so this is the best payback … I’m being seen and recognised for my work and not these tawdry moments.”

When asked about the Hulu series, which starred Lily James and Sebastian Stan as Pamela and Tommy, she said: "I didn’t have any involvement. No one called me, which was so strange and that was hurtful. I think ethically it’s illegal. But I mean, you’re kind of fair game. I remember people telling me that a long time ago that you are basically public property and have no right to privacy.”

When asked if anyone from Hulu ever approached her with an apology, she replied, “No they haven’t.”

Speaking previously about the series, which recreated the moment when her sex tape with ex-husband Tommy Lee was stolen, Pamela told The Hollywood Reporter: "I blocked that out of my life. I had to in order to survive, really. It was a survival mechanism. Now that it’s all coming up again, I feel sick from my whole stomach — from the middle of my chest all the way down to my stomach. [My stomach] feels right now like it’s just been punched.”