Jodie Turner-Smith feels she still has 'so much to learn' about acting

Jodie Turner-Smith feels like she still has so much left to learn about the acting profession.

The British actress has been racking up roles consistently since her breakthrough with 2019's Queen & Slim, with roles in White Noise, The Acolyte and Bad Monkey, among many more.

Despite her experience, Turner-Smith felt like a newcomer when she started working with Michael Fassbender, Richard Gere and Jeffrey Wright on The Agency series.

"I still constantly feel like I'm just so at the beginning," she admitted to People. "I feel like I've been doing this for all of two seconds. I have so much to learn, and so much I want to learn. I was definitely nervous."

Despite her nerves leading up to the shoot, Turner-Smith ended up feeling "empowered" by everyone on set.

"I feel like I was just so affirmed by how kind and generous this person that I got to do so many scenes with was - Michael Fassbender - and everyone a part of it. The producers, everyone. I felt so empowered," she praised.

In the espionage thriller series, Turner-Smith plays a professor named Samia, a secret love interest of Fassbender's covert CIA agent.

She explained that she was drawn to the project because of her "extremely intelligent" character, the "excellent" scripts and the opportunity to act opposite Fassbender.

Describing herself as a "longtime fan", she added, "(He is) someone I was so wanting to work with for a very long time."

The Agency is now streaming on Paramount+.