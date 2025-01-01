Cindy Crawford recalls 'gnarly' worst job

Cindy Crawford has revealed the worst job she has ever had.

The supermodel has reflected on some of the least desirable jobs she had before becoming a catwalk superstar in the '80s.

"You would think working in the cornfield, because it was so hot," Cindy told Elle in a recent interview. "We would come home so dirty that my mom would hose us off before we were allowed to go in the house."

The 58-year-old then revealed that the only job that was worse than working in the cornfield was cleaning bathrooms.

"But it was probably cleaning houses for other people," she said of her worst job. "I don't mind cleaning, but cleaning other people's bathrooms is pretty gnarly. I made $15 for three hours."

The fashion icon then recalled that she also worked in a clothing store, refolding the garments on display.

"If there was a pile of sweaters and someone looked at it and put it back down, my job was to go around and refold," she added. "To this day, when I do that at stores, I really try to fold it back up properly."

Cindy then went on to reveal that her favourite job of all is being a mother to her two children, Kaia, 23, and Presley, 25, who she shares with her businessman husband Rande Gerber.

"My dream job is being a mom," the runway star gushed. "I just got to work with my daughter, how fun is that? And I've done things with my son as well."

Cindy and Kaia have worked together several times on campaigns and photoshoots.