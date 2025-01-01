Joshua Jackson among latest stars to lose home in Los Angeles wildfires

Joshua Jackson's Topanga Canyon home has been destroyed in the catastrophic Los Angeles wildfires that began earlier this week.

The Doctor Odyssey star spent his early childhood at the house before moving to Canada at the age of eight.

In 2001, the Dawson's Creek alum purchased the property, telling Mr Porter Magazine that it was a place "where everything felt simple".

Trees and bushes once bordered the driveway of the multi-storey home, while the residence itself contained a large, wooden deck that offered views of the scenery down below.

The house has been burnt to the ground in the Pacific Palisades blaze - which has destroyed more than 22,000 acres (8.9 hectares).

Los Angeles County has been under a blanket of ash and smoke now for nearly a week. Countless residents lost their homes and there have been at least 11 fatalities reported so far.

Extreme wind guests contributed to the widespread damage, and the county is still under a red flag warning. Authorities are warning of potential worsening weather conditions over the next few days.

The Palisades, Eaton, Hurst and Kenneth fires are still active in the Los Angeles region.

The Palisades fire has recently spread to the Mandeville Canyon neighbourhood and threatens to jump to the upscale Brentwood area - home to the likes of Dennis Quaid, Harrison Ford and Vice President Kamala Harris.