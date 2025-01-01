Lily Allen checks into trauma clinic after marriage breakdown

Lily Allen has checked into a $9800 (£8000) a week trauma treatment centre after revealing she has been close to a nervous breakdown since the collapse of her marriage.

Allen returned to the couple's Brooklyn townhouse in New York from a break in the UK last week - having split from her husband, Stranger Things actor David Harbour, in December.

According to the Mail on Sunday, the singer will spend several weeks at the residential retreat in the US where she is expected to take part in intensive group counselling sessions and one-on-one therapy.

The latest chapter in the star's sometimes troubled life was sparked by the discovery that her husband of four years was using the celebrity dating app Raya.

She told listeners of her BBC podcast, "I've been spiralling and spiralling, and it's got out of control."

Allen then explained that said she would be "going away" for a few weeks to take some time out - but reassured listeners that she is not going into a rehab facility.

The British star has been sober since giving up alcohol about five years ago.

After his wife left town in December, Harbour was seen walking in New York with Scarlett Johansson. The pair have been close friends since they appeared together in the 2021 film Black Widow.